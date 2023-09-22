911 audio after F-35 ejection
Philadelphia Union face Los Angeles FC in non-conference action

By The Associated Press
 
Los Angeles FC (12-9-8, third in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia Union (14-8-6, third in the Eastern Conference)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Philadelphia +106, LAFC +226, Draw +276; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Union host Los Angeles FC in a non-conference matchup.

The Union are 9-1-3 in home games. The Union are ninth in the MLS allowing just 35 goals.

LAFC is 3-6-5 in road games. Denis Bouanga leads the third-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with 14 goals. LAFC has scored 44.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Gazdag has scored 13 goals with five assists for the Union. Julian Carranza has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Bouanga has scored 14 goals and added five assists for LAFC. Carlos Vela has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Union: 5-3-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 4.3 shots on goal and 3.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

LAFC: 3-4-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 5.8 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Union: Leon Maximilian Flach (injured).

LAFC: Ryan Hollingshead (injured), Giorgio Chiellini (injured), Diego Rosales (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.