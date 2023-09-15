Philadelphia Union bring home winning streak into matchup with Cincinnati

FC Cincinnati (17-4-6, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia Union (14-8-4, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Philadelphia -131, FC Cincinnati +330, Draw +288; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Union host Cincinnati aiming to continue a six-game home winning streak.

The Union are 12-6-3 in conference play. The Union are eighth in the Eastern Conference drawing 120 corner kicks, averaging 4.6 per game.

Cincinnati is 11-3-5 against conference opponents. Cincinnati is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 44 goals led by Luciano Acosta with 13.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. Cincinnati won the last game 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Carranza has 12 goals and three assists for the Union. Daniel Gazdag has scored four goals over the last 10 games.

Acosta has 13 goals and 10 assists for Cincinnati. Dominique Badji has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Union: 5-4-1, averaging 2.0 goals, 4.3 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Cincinnati: 5-3-2, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Union: Julian Carranza (injured).

Cincinnati: Stiven Jimenez (injured), Arquimides Ordonez (injured), Yerson Mosquera (injured), Dominique Badji (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.