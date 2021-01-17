Pistons come into Miami and roll past reeling Heat, 120-100

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Pistons come into Miami and roll past reeling Heat, 120-100

By TIM REYNOLDS
 
Share

MIAMI (AP) — The Detroit Pistons had their most dominant quarter in nearly two years. And last season’s NBA Finals trip for the Miami Heat suddenly seems long ago.

Jerami Grant scored 24 points, Derrick Rose had 23 off the bench and the Pistons — the team with the NBA’s worst record — came into Miami and beat the Heat 120-100 on Saturday night, sending the reigning Eastern Conference champions to a third consecutive loss.

The teams meet again Monday in Miami.

“I definitely think it was the most complete game we played so far,” Grant said.

Other news
An Aymara man walks on the dry cracked bed of Lake Titicaca, in Huarina, Bolivia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. The lake's low water level is having a direct impact on the local flora and fauna and is affecting local communities that rely on the natural border between Peru and Bolivia for their livelihood. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
A drought alert for receding Lake Titicaca has Indigenous communities worried for their future
Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell (25) greets right fielder Jake Fraley in the dugout before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Reds beat NL West-leading Dodgers 6-5, move a half-game back in NL Central
Black Belt Eagle Scout, second right, performs during the Pitchfork Music Festival at Union Park in Chicago on Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Casey)
Black Belt Eagle Scout’s latest record inspired by return home to Swinomish tribe’s ancestral lands

Blake Griffin scored 15 for Detroit, which outscored Miami 38-19 in the third quarter. It was the biggest margin the Pistons outscored an opponent by in their last 331 quarters, going back to April 9, 2019.

Bam Adebayo scored 28 points for Miami, which got 22 from Duncan Robinson, 16 from KZ Okpala and 12 from Goran Dragic.

“We didn’t play to ... the Miami Heat culture that we represent,” Adebayo said. “I feel like we’re letting not only us and our teammates down, but the staff, we’re letting this organization down, the fans down. We’re built on the culture. The culture is take a bunch of guys, counted out, overlooked, and you figure it out. Right now, we’re not doing it.”

Miami was without Jimmy Butler and Avery Bradley (both coronavirus-related), Tyler Herro (neck spasms) and Meyers Leonard (shoulder). The Heat got six players back — including Adebayo, Okpala and Dragic — from the NBA’s health and safety protocols list after satisfying quarantines mandated after contact tracing showed they may be exposed.

“These are the circumstances,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “It’s not just for us. There are a lot of teams going through it.”

The Pistons got a reminder of the virus-dominated world postgame. Moments after going into the locker room for what should have been a few minutes of joy, they got told to go for an extra round of testing — so they came back out, went across the court into a far corner of the arena to get those done. The Heat also were tested postgame.

Those moves came after a week where the NBA postponed 12 games for virus-related reasons and put in tougher protocols with hopes of keeping players and coaches safer.

“It’s part of our new NBA,” Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. “The only thing you can count on are the unusual things that happen during the day. ... It’s not just about basketball. It’s about lives.”

The Pistons led by as many as 23, their biggest lead this season. Miami has trailed by at least 23 points in four of its first 11 games; that happened in four of 73 Heat regular-season games last season.

Isaiah Stewart had 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Pistons.

TIP-INS

Pistons: Rose returned after missing Detroit’s last two games with left knee soreness. ... Before Saturday, Detroit’s last quarter that was won by 19 or more was the fourth against Memphis in the next-to-last game of the 2018-19 season. The Pistons outscored the Grizzlies 36-14.

Heat: Robinson got credited for what officially is his fifth career dunk, the first that happened at AmericanAirlines Arena. ... Okpala got his first NBA start.

STRUGGLING HEAT

Miami, which has used eight starting lineups in 11 games, is 4-7. Only seven of the team’s 33 seasons have started worse.

MIAMI TIES

The Pistons have plenty of Miami ties. They started former Heat guard Wayne Ellington, had Delon Wright — brother of Dorell Wright, a 2006 NBA champion with the Heat — come off the bench and have former Heat guard Rodney McGruder on the roster as well. Plus, rookie Saddiq Bey nearly signed with the Miami Hurricanes before choosing Villanova.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports