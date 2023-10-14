Pittsburgh takes on Calgary after Crosby’s 2-goal game

Calgary Flames (1-0, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (1-1, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Penguins -115, Flames -105; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Calgary Flames after Sidney Crosby’s two-goal game against the Washington Capitals in the Penguins’ 4-0 win.

Pittsburgh had a 40-31-11 record overall and a 23-13-5 record in home games last season. The Penguins committed 3.7 penalties per game and served 8.6 penalty minutes per game last season.

Calgary had a 38-27-17 record overall and an 18-11-12 record on the road last season. The Flames had a 19.8% power play success rate last season, scoring 50 goals on 252 chances.

INJURIES: Penguins: Mark Pysyk: out (lower-body).

Flames: Jakob Pelletier: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.