Israel-Hamas war
Jim Jordan nominated
Trump fraud trial
Solar eclipse
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Pittsburgh takes on Calgary after Crosby’s 2-goal game

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Calgary Flames (1-0, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (1-1, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Penguins -115, Flames -105; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Calgary Flames after Sidney Crosby’s two-goal game against the Washington Capitals in the Penguins’ 4-0 win.

Other news
Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Rickard Rakell (67) reacts as Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) scores in the second period of an opening night NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Crosby, Malkin help Penguins beat Ovechkin, Capitals 4-0
Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin celebrates after scoring in the second period of an opening night NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Crosby and Malkin lead the way as the Penguins beat the Capitals for their first win of the season
Chicago Blackhawks' Ryan Donato (8) celebrates his goal with Connor Bedard (98) and Taylor Hall (71) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Bedard has assist in NHL debut, Blackhawks beat Crosby, Penguins 4-2 on opening night

Pittsburgh had a 40-31-11 record overall and a 23-13-5 record in home games last season. The Penguins committed 3.7 penalties per game and served 8.6 penalty minutes per game last season.

Calgary had a 38-27-17 record overall and an 18-11-12 record on the road last season. The Flames had a 19.8% power play success rate last season, scoring 50 goals on 252 chances.

INJURIES: Penguins: Mark Pysyk: out (lower-body).

Flames: Jakob Pelletier: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.