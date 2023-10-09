Penguins host the Blackhawks for season opener

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Penguins -237, Blackhawks +191; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins open the season at home against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Pittsburgh went 40-31-11 overall and 23-13-5 in home games last season. The Penguins had a 21.7% power play success rate last season, scoring 63 goals on 290 chances.

Chicago went 26-49-7 overall and 12-26-3 on the road a season ago. The Blackhawks had a 16.4% power play success rate last season, scoring 38 goals on 232 chances.

INJURIES: Penguins: Mark Pysyk: out (lower-body), Jake Guentzel: out (ankle).

Blackhawks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.