Pirates host the Giants in first of 3-game series

By The Associated Press
 
San Francisco Giants (49-41, third in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (41-49, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Ross Stripling (0-2, 6.37 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Pirates: Rich Hill (7-9, 4.87 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

Other news
FILE - LSU's Paul Skenes pitches against Tennessee in a baseball game at the NCAA College World Series in Omaha, Neb., on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Skenes, a hard-throwing pitcher who struck out 209 batters in 122 innings for the Tigers, could be the first pick in Sunday night's Major League Baseball draft.(AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz, File)
Pittsburgh selects hard-throwing LSU pitcher Paul Skenes with top pick of amateur draft
The Pittsburgh Pirates have selected hard-throwing LSU right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes with the top pick in baseball’s amateur draft.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Ji Man Choi (91), of South Korea, celebrates his two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks as Pirates' Carlos Santana, left, walks behind during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Choi slugs 2-run homer as Pirates beat Diamondbacks 4-2 to end 4-game losing streak
Ji Man Choi hit a two-run homer, seven Pittsburgh pitchers combined on a four-hitter and the Pirates ended a four-game losing streak with a 4-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll, center right, celebrates with Ketel Marte (4), Jake McCarthy (31), Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (12), and Alek Thomas (5) after hitting a walkoff RBI single against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 10th inning during a baseball game, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Carroll drives in winning run in the 10th in the Diamondbacks’ 3-2 victory over the Pirates
Corbin Carroll singled with the bases loaded in the 10th inning and the NL West-leading Arizona Diamondbacks rallied to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2.
FILE - LSU's Paul Skenes pitches against Tennessee in a baseball game at the NCAA College World Series in Omaha, Neb., on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Skenes, a hard-throwing pitcher who struck out 209 batters in 122 innings for the Tigers, could be the first pick in Sunday night's Major League Baseball draft.(AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz, File)
Dylan Crews and Paul Skenes could go 1-2 in the MLB Draft. Still, the Pirates might throw a curve
LSU teammates Dylan Crews and Paul Skenes are considered the favorites to be picked at the top of the Major League Baseball draft.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Giants -125, Pirates +106; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates open a three-game series at home against the San Francisco Giants on Friday.

Pittsburgh is 41-49 overall and 22-21 at home. The Pirates are 22-12 in games when they did not allow a home run.

San Francisco is 49-41 overall and 23-19 on the road. The Giants have a 25-9 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 21 doubles, three triples and nine home runs while hitting .265 for the Pirates. Jack Suwinski is 11-for-31 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LaMonte Wade Jr has 13 doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Giants. Wilmer Flores is 11-for-30 with a double, a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .217 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Giants: 4-6, .217 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Andrew McCutchen: 10-Day IL (elbow), Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (ankle), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Hernandez: 15-Day IL (calf), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Brandon Crawford: day-to-day (leg), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (hand), Anthony DeSclafani: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Luke Jackson: 15-Day IL (back), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), John Brebbia: 15-Day IL (lat), Heliot Ramos: 60-Day IL (oblique), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.