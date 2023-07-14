Pirates host the Giants in first of 3-game series

San Francisco Giants (49-41, third in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (41-49, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Ross Stripling (0-2, 6.37 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Pirates: Rich Hill (7-9, 4.87 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Giants -125, Pirates +106; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates open a three-game series at home against the San Francisco Giants on Friday.

Pittsburgh is 41-49 overall and 22-21 at home. The Pirates are 22-12 in games when they did not allow a home run.

San Francisco is 49-41 overall and 23-19 on the road. The Giants have a 25-9 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 21 doubles, three triples and nine home runs while hitting .265 for the Pirates. Jack Suwinski is 11-for-31 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LaMonte Wade Jr has 13 doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Giants. Wilmer Flores is 11-for-30 with a double, a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .217 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Giants: 4-6, .217 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Andrew McCutchen: 10-Day IL (elbow), Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (ankle), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Hernandez: 15-Day IL (calf), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Brandon Crawford: day-to-day (leg), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (hand), Anthony DeSclafani: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Luke Jackson: 15-Day IL (back), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), John Brebbia: 15-Day IL (lat), Heliot Ramos: 60-Day IL (oblique), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.