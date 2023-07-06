Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama smiles as he presides over a function marking his 88th birthday at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamshala, India, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
Dalai Lama turns 88
A portion of the affidavit in support of a warrant to search former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., released by the Justice Department, is photographed July 5, 2023. The Justice Department disclosed some of the previously blacked-out portions of a warrant application it submitted last year to gain authorization to search Trump's Florida property for classified documents. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)
Classified documents case
FILE - Hong Kong born U.S. singer CoCo Lee poses on the red carpet at the 53rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Coco Lee, a Hong Kong-born singer who had a highly successful career in Asia, died on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. She was 48. (AP Photo/Billy Dai, File)
Hong Kong-born singer Coco Lee dies
A camera operator who was injured on a throwing error by Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson has ben placed on a cart during the fifth inning of the Orioles' baseball game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Cameraman injured at Yankee Stadium
Aretha Franklin is seen in Auburn Hills, Mich. in a Feb. 11, 2011 photo. Five years after her death, the final wishes of the music superstar are still unsettled. The latest: an unusual trial next Monday to determine which handwritten will, including one found in couch cushions, will guide how her estate is handled. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya_File)
Aretha Franklin’s sons battle over her wills

Dodgers play the Pirates with 2-1 series lead

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Pittsburgh Pirates (40-46, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (48-38, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Johan Oviedo (3-9, 4.61 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (5-5, 4.94 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

Other news
Los Angeles Dodgers' J.D. Martinez heads to first after hitting a three-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Martinez and Peralta homer back-to-back, helping Dodgers rally to beat Pirates 6-4
J.D. Martinez and David Peralta homered back-to-back in the fifth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-4.
CORRECTS THAT SUWINSKI SCORED ON A SINGLE BY JARED TRIOLO, INSTEAD OF A DOUBLE BY JOSH PALACIOS - Pittsburgh Pirates' Jack Suwinski, right, is congratulated by Rodolfo Castro after scoring on a single by Jared Triolo during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Palacios delivers a clutch double in the 9th as the Pirates rally past the Dodgers 9-7
Pinch-hitter Josh Palacios came through with a tiebreaking two-run double in a three-run ninth inning that rallied the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 9-7 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers to snap a three-game skid.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy, left, celebrates as he heads to third after hitting a solo home run while Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Rodolfo Castro watches during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, July 3, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Muncy homers, Roberts gets 700th win as manager in Dodgers’ 5-2 victory over Pirates
Max Muncy hit his 19th homer of the season, and Los Angeles defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2 to get Dave Roberts his 700th win as the Dodgers’ manager.
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes delivers during the second inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Burnes takes perfect game into the sixth, Yelich homers as Brewers hold off Pirates 11-8
Corbin Burnes carried a perfect game into the sixth inning, Christian Yelich hit his 10th home run and the Milwaukee Brewers survived a late rally to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-8.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -238, Pirates +196; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers lead 2-1 in a four-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Los Angeles has a 26-16 record in home games and a 48-38 record overall. The Dodgers are second in the NL with 137 total home runs, averaging 1.6 per game.

Pittsburgh has a 40-46 record overall and an 18-25 record in road games. The Pirates have a 30-3 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has 20 doubles, a triple and 23 home runs for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 13-for-42 with four doubles over the last 10 games.

Jack Suwinski leads the Pirates with 19 home runs while slugging .522. Andrew McCutchen is 13-for-42 with four doubles, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .265 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Pirates: 5-5, .272 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (knee), Shelby Miller: 15-Day IL (neck), Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (oblique), Noah Syndergaard: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Pirates: Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (ankle), Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Hernandez: 15-Day IL (calf), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (forearm), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.