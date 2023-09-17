Yankees aim to keep win streak alive against the Pirates

New York Yankees (76-73, fourth in the AL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (69-80, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Carlos Rodon (3-5, 6.14 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Pirates: Colin Selby (2-1, 8.20 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will attempt to extend a three-game win streak with a victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh is 69-80 overall and 37-40 in home games. The Pirates are 35-56 in games when they have allowed a home run.

New York is 76-73 overall and 37-37 in road games. The Yankees have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .398.

Sunday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 22 home runs, 46 walks and 77 RBI while hitting .272 for the Pirates. Ke’Bryan Hayes is 13-for-40 with four doubles, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Gleyber Torres has 26 doubles, two triples and 25 home runs while hitting .272 for the Yankees. Jasson Dominguez is 8-for-31 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .251 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by six runs

Yankees: 6-4, .198 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Andrew McCutchen: 10-Day IL (achilles), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tucupita Marcano: 60-Day IL (knee), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm)

Yankees: Anthony Misiewicz: 7-Day IL (head), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rizzo: 60-Day IL (concussion), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (side), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Billy McKinney: 10-Day IL (back), Jose Trevino: 60-Day IL (wrist), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.