Braves take on the Pirates looking to break road slide

By The Associated Press
 
Atlanta Braves (70-40, first in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (51-61, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Yonny Chirinos (5-4, 4.42 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (9-8, 4.35 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 150 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -159, Pirates +136; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will aim to stop a three-game road skid when they visit the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh has a 27-28 record at home and a 51-61 record overall. The Pirates have a 36-14 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Atlanta has a 70-40 record overall and a 33-20 record on the road. Braves hitters are batting a collective .271, the best team batting average in the NL.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew McCutchen has 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 30 RBI while hitting .260 for the Pirates. Bryan Reynolds is 13-for-38 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Matt Olson leads Atlanta with 39 home runs while slugging .604. Marcell Ozuna is 11-for-33 with five home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .234 batting average, 4.39 ERA, outscored by four runs

Braves: 6-4, .314 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Dauri Moreta: 15-Day IL (back), Tucupita Marcano: 60-Day IL (knee), Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (ankle), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jesse Chavez: 60-Day IL (shin), Sam Hilliard: 10-Day IL (heel), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.