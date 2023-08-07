Braves visit the Pirates to open 4-game series

Atlanta Braves (70-39, first in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (50-61, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (12-3, 3.68 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 208 strikeouts); Pirates: Osvaldo Bido (2-2, 5.18 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -283, Pirates +229; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates begin a four-game series at home against the Atlanta Braves on Monday.

Pittsburgh has a 26-28 record at home and a 50-61 record overall. The Pirates have a 35-14 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Atlanta has a 33-19 record in road games and a 70-39 record overall. The Braves have the best team batting average in the NL at .271.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 22 doubles, three triples and 14 home runs for the Pirates. Alika Williams is 8-for-24 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has 28 doubles, two triples and 25 home runs for the Braves. Ozzie Albies is 14-for-43 with four doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .222 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by four runs

Braves: 6-4, .308 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Dauri Moreta: 15-Day IL (back), Tucupita Marcano: 60-Day IL (knee), Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (ankle), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jesse Chavez: 60-Day IL (shin), Sam Hilliard: 10-Day IL (heel), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.