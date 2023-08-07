Crews push covered cars to the garage after a NASCAR Cup Series auto race was postponed for rain at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
NASCAR suspends race at Michigan
Writer/director/executive producer Greta Gerwig poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Barbie' on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in London. (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)
‘Barbie’ reaches $1 billion at the box office
FILE - Rapper Tory Lanez performs at HOT 97 Summer Jam 2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Three years have passed since hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times by rapper Lanez in Los Angeles following a summer pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, Lanez is scheduled to be sentenced, following his December conviction on three felony charges. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)
Tory Lanez is expected to be sentenced
Workers install the Ukrainian coat of arms on the shield in the hand of the country's tallest stature, the Motherland Monument, after the Soviet coat of arms was removed, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Ukraine is accelerating efforts to erase the vestiges of centuries of Soviet and Russian influence from the public space amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine by pulling down monuments and renaming hundreds of streets to honor home-grown artists, poets, military chiefs, and independence leaders. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Russia-Ukraine war
Simone Biles reacts after performing in the floor exercise at the U.S. Classic gymnastics competition Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Hoffman Estates, Ill. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Simone Biles wins the US Classic

Braves visit the Pirates to open 4-game series

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Atlanta Braves (70-39, first in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (50-61, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (12-3, 3.68 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 208 strikeouts); Pirates: Osvaldo Bido (2-2, 5.18 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -283, Pirates +229; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Other news
Pittsburgh Pirates' Bryan Reynolds hits a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Rodriguez, Joe slug homers to power Pirates past Brewers 4-1, spoiling Woodruff’s return
Milwaukee Brewers' Blake Perkins hits a winning single against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the 10th inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug 5, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Perkins hits RBI single in 10th to lift Brewers to 3-2 win over Pirates
Pittsburgh Pirates' Alfonso Rivas hits a three-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Alfonso Rivas, Bryan Reynolds have huge performances as Pirates beat Brewers 8-4

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates begin a four-game series at home against the Atlanta Braves on Monday.

Pittsburgh has a 26-28 record at home and a 50-61 record overall. The Pirates have a 35-14 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Atlanta has a 33-19 record in road games and a 70-39 record overall. The Braves have the best team batting average in the NL at .271.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 22 doubles, three triples and 14 home runs for the Pirates. Alika Williams is 8-for-24 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has 28 doubles, two triples and 25 home runs for the Braves. Ozzie Albies is 14-for-43 with four doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .222 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by four runs

Braves: 6-4, .308 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Dauri Moreta: 15-Day IL (back), Tucupita Marcano: 60-Day IL (knee), Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (ankle), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jesse Chavez: 60-Day IL (shin), Sam Hilliard: 10-Day IL (heel), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.