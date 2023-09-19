Cubs take 5-game losing streak into matchup with the Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates (70-80, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (78-72, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: TBD; Cubs: Javier Assad (3-3, 3.10 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -142, Pirates +120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs look to end a five-game losing streak when they play the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Chicago has a 41-34 record at home and a 78-72 record overall. The Cubs have gone 40-23 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Pittsburgh has a 70-80 record overall and a 32-40 record in road games. The Pirates are 52-6 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Tuesday’s game is the 11th time these teams square off this season. The Cubs are up 9-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cody Bellinger has a .311 batting average to lead the Cubs, and has 25 doubles, a triple and 25 home runs. Nico Hoerner is 16-for-42 with two RBI over the past 10 games.

Ke’Bryan Hayes has 26 doubles, seven triples, 13 home runs and 59 RBI while hitting .270 for the Pirates. Bryan Reynolds is 14-for-38 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 2-8, .245 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Pirates: 5-5, .251 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Nick Madrigal: day-to-day (hamstring), Michael Fulmer: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (back), Adbert Alzolay: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Andrew McCutchen: 10-Day IL (achilles), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tucupita Marcano: 60-Day IL (knee), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.