Julien leads Twins against the Pirates after 4-hit performance

Pittsburgh Pirates (54-67, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (63-59, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Andre Jackson (0-0, 5.47 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Twins: Pablo Lopez (8-6, 3.66 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 180 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -226, Pirates +186; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins play the Pittsburgh Pirates after Edouard Julien had four hits against the Tigers on Wednesday.

Minnesota is 63-59 overall and 34-25 in home games. The Twins have gone 43-11 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Pittsburgh has a 25-35 record in road games and a 54-67 record overall. The Pirates have a 40-5 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Solano has 22 doubles, four home runs and 25 RBI for the Twins. Max Kepler is 11-for-36 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 23 doubles, four triples and 18 home runs for the Pirates. Ke’Bryan Hayes is 15-for-40 with three doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .244 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by five runs

Pirates: 4-6, .232 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Willi Castro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Ryan: 15-Day IL (groin), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Miranda: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Joshua Palacios: day-to-day (illness), Carmen Mlodzinski: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 15-Day IL (back), Tucupita Marcano: 60-Day IL (knee), Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (ankle), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.