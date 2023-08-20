Twins square off against the Pirates with series tied 1-1

Pittsburgh Pirates (55-68, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (64-60, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Osvaldo Bido (2-3, 5.05 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Twins: Dallas Keuchel (0-1, 9.45 ERA, 2.70 WHIP, zero strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -144, Pirates +122; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Minnesota Twins and the Pittsburgh Pirates are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Minnesota has gone 35-26 at home and 64-60 overall. The Twins have a 41-13 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Pittsburgh has gone 26-36 on the road and 55-68 overall. The Pirates have a 40-5 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Correa has a .230 batting average to lead the Twins, and has 25 doubles, two triples and 15 home runs. Donovan Solano is 13-for-35 with an RBI over the past 10 games.

Ke’Bryan Hayes has 19 doubles, six triples, eight home runs and 45 RBI for the Pirates. Bryan Reynolds is 12-for-46 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .251 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Pirates: 4-6, .228 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Matt Wallner: day-to-day (hand), Ryan Jeffers: day-to-day (back), Matt Canterino: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Willi Castro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Ryan: 15-Day IL (groin), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Miranda: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Colin Holderman: day-to-day (arm), Carmen Mlodzinski: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 15-Day IL (back), Tucupita Marcano: 60-Day IL (knee), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.