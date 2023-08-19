Twins bring 1-0 series lead over Pirates into game 2

Pittsburgh Pirates (54-68, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (64-59, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (9-8, 4.27 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 161 strikeouts); Twins: Sonny Gray (6-5, 2.97 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 140 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -173, Pirates +146; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins bring a 1-0 lead into the latest game of the series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Minnesota has a 35-25 record in home games and a 64-59 record overall. The Twins have hit 168 total home runs to rank seventh in MLB play.

Pittsburgh has gone 25-36 in road games and 54-68 overall. The Pirates have a 28-16 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Correa has a .230 batting average to lead the Twins, and has 25 doubles, two triples and 15 home runs. Donovan Solano is 13-for-32 with an RBI over the last 10 games.

Jack Suwinski is second on the Pirates with 38 extra base hits (17 doubles and 21 home runs). Bryan Reynolds is 14-for-45 with a double, a triple, four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .251 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by three runs

Pirates: 3-7, .231 batting average, 5.83 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Matt Wallner: day-to-day (hand), Ryan Jeffers: day-to-day (back), Matt Canterino: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Willi Castro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Ryan: 15-Day IL (groin), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Miranda: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Joshua Palacios: day-to-day (illness), Carmen Mlodzinski: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 15-Day IL (back), Tucupita Marcano: 60-Day IL (knee), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.