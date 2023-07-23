Angels and Pirates play, winner secures 3-game series

Pittsburgh Pirates (43-55, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (50-49, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (9-5, 3.73 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 130 strikeouts); Angels: Tyler Anderson (4-2, 5.17 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Angels -125, Pirates +105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels and Pittsburgh Pirates meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Los Angeles is 50-49 overall and 28-23 at home. The Angels have hit 151 total home runs to rank third in the majors.

Pittsburgh has gone 20-29 on the road and 43-55 overall. The Pirates have a 23-14 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams match up Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with a .302 batting average, and has 16 doubles, seven triples, 35 home runs, 59 walks and 76 RBI. Mickey Moniak is 18-for-43 with two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has nine home runs, 31 walks and 45 RBI while hitting .257 for the Pirates. Henry Davis is 11-for-32 with a double, three home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .246 batting average, 6.20 ERA, outscored by five runs

Pirates: 3-7, .201 batting average, 4.99 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Zach Neto: day-to-day (back), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (shin), Jo Adell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (arm), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Pirates: Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (ankle), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.