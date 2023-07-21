FILE- U.S soccer player Megan Rapinoe speaks to reporters during the 2023 Women's World Cup media day for the United States Women's National Team in Carson, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Days before heading to her fourth World Cup, Rapinoe announced she’ll retire at the end of the National Women's Soccer League season. Rapinoe, 38, made the announcement on Twitter Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
Angels open 3-game series at home against the Pirates

By The Associated Press
 
Pittsburgh Pirates (42-54, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (49-48, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Johan Oviedo (3-10, 4.53 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 97 strikeouts); Angels: Shohei Ohtani (7-5, 3.59 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 139 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Angels -203, Pirates +169; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Pittsburgh Pirates to start a three-game series.

Los Angeles has a 27-22 record at home and a 49-48 record overall. The Angels have gone 27-14 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Pittsburgh has a 42-54 record overall and a 19-28 record on the road. The Pirates have a 27-5 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ohtani leads the Angels with 35 home runs while slugging .678. Mickey Moniak is 17-for-43 with a double, two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Andrew McCutchen has a .266 batting average to lead the Pirates, and has 12 doubles and 10 home runs. Jared Triolo is 12-for-37 with six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .247 batting average, 6.75 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Pirates: 2-8, .189 batting average, 5.45 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (shin), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (the los angeles angels placed rhp sam bachman on the 15-day injured list.), Jo Adell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (arm), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Pirates: Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (ankle), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Hernandez: 15-Day IL (calf), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.