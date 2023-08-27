Cubs face the Pirates with 2-1 series lead

Chicago Cubs (68-61, second in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (58-72, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Javier Assad (2-2, 3.12 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Pirates: Bailey Falter (1-7, 4.53 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -123, Pirates +103; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs lead 2-1 in a four-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh has a 58-72 record overall and a 32-35 record at home. The Pirates have gone 23-8 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Chicago is 68-61 overall and 33-31 on the road. The Cubs have gone 32-16 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the 10th time this season. The Cubs lead the season series 8-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Suwinski leads the Pirates with 21 home runs while slugging .436. Ke’Bryan Hayes is 14-for-43 with three doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Cody Bellinger has a .317 batting average to lead the Cubs, and has 21 doubles, a triple and 20 home runs. Seiya Suzuki is 14-for-37 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .239 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by one run

Cubs: 7-3, .242 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Henry Davis: 10-Day IL (hand), Carmen Mlodzinski: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tucupita Marcano: 60-Day IL (knee), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Michael Fulmer: 15-Day IL (forearm), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (rib), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.