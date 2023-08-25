Cubs bring 1-0 series advantage over Pirates into game 2

Chicago Cubs (67-60, second in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (57-71, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (5-6, 4.01 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (10-8, 4.22 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 173 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -117, Pirates -102; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs lead 1-0 in a four-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh has a 31-34 record at home and a 57-71 record overall. The Pirates are 41-5 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Chicago is 67-60 overall and 32-30 in road games. The Cubs are 32-18 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Friday for the eighth time this season. The Cubs are up 7-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has a .264 batting average to lead the Pirates, and has 26 doubles, four triples and 18 home runs. Connor Joe is 12-for-32 with five RBI over the last 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has 23 doubles, four triples and nine home runs for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 12-for-36 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .236 batting average, 4.34 ERA, even run differential

Cubs: 6-4, .230 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Henry Davis: 10-Day IL (hand), Carmen Mlodzinski: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tucupita Marcano: 60-Day IL (knee), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (rib), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.