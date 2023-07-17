Mexico's Santiago Gimenez kisses the winner's trophy after beating Panama 1-0 in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final soccer match Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Kwan leads Guardians against the Pirates after 4-hit game

By The Associated Press
 
Cleveland Guardians (45-48, second in the AL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (41-52, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Xzavion Curry (3-0, 3.04 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Pirates: Quinn Priester (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -130, Pirates +110; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians take on the Pittsburgh Pirates after Steven Kwan had four hits against the Rangers on Sunday.

Pittsburgh has a 41-52 record overall and a 22-24 record in home games. The Pirates are 26-5 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Cleveland is 21-26 on the road and 45-48 overall. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.93 ERA, which ranks 10th in the majors.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 21 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 43 RBI for the Pirates. Jack Suwinski is 7-for-33 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 23 doubles, four triples and 14 home runs for the Guardians. Josh Naylor is 16-for-38 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .215 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Guardians: 4-6, .267 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (ankle), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Hernandez: 15-Day IL (calf), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Shane Bieber: 15-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.