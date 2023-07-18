A car is buried in flood debris from recent storms and flooding on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Belvidere, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Extreme weather in the US
Rabbits gather to eat food left by a resident, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Wilton Manors, Fla. The Florida neighborhood is having to deal with a growing group of domestic rabbits on its streets after a breeder illegally let hers loose. Residents are trying to raise $20,000 to $40,000 needed to rescue them and get them into homes. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Rabbits invade Florida suburb
Picketers carry signs outside Paramount in Times Square on Monday, July 17, 2023, in New York. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions and have clear guidelines around the use of AI in film and television productions. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Hollywood strikes
FILE - Lindsay Lohan appears the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in New York, Feb. 9, 2023. Lohan has given birth to a boy, her first child. The “Parent Trap” star and her husband, financier Bader Shammas, are the parents of a “beautiful, healthy son” named Luai, the rep told The Associated Press in a statement Monday, July 17. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Lindsay Lohan gives birth to her first child
This illustration provided by AstraZeneca depicts packaging for their medication Beyfortus. U.S. officials have approved a new long-acting drug to protect babies and toddlers against a respiratory virus that causes thousands of hospitalizations each year. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday, July 17, 2023 approved the injection for infants and children up to 2 years old. (AstraZeneca via AP)
FDA approves new RSV drug

Pirates take 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Guardians

By The Associated Press
 
Cleveland Guardians (46-48, second in the AL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (41-53, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Logan Allen (0-0); Pirates: Mitch Keller (9-4, 3.31 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 129 strikeouts)

Other news
Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez, right, celebrates with Josh Naylor (22) as he crosses home plate after hitting a two-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Quinn Priester during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Monday, July 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Josh Naylor’s 3 RBIs lead Guardians over Pirates 11-0 to end 4-game skid
Josh Naylor had three RBIs with a home run and a double, helping the Cleveland Guardians rout the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-0 to end a four-game losing streak.
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Quinn Priester (64) walks from the bullpen after warming up with catcher Endy Rodriguez for their major league debuts in a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians in Pittsburgh, Monday, July 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Endy Rodríguez, Quinn Priester debut for Pirates, who step up youth movement
Endy Rodríguez, the No. 3 ranked prospect in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ system, was promoted from Triple-A Indianapolis.
San Francisco Giants' J.D. Davis, left, scores around a tag-attempt by Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jason Delay, second from right, the second of two runs driven in on a double by Michael Conforto off Pirates relief pitcher Yerry De Los Santos during the 10th inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Conforto, Bailey hit 10th-inning doubles and Giants beat Pirates 8-4 to win 5th straight
Michael Conforto and Patrick Bailey hit two-run doubles in a five-run 10th inning, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-4 to finish a three-game sweep and extend their winning streak to five.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Andrew McCutchen reacts after he struck out swinging during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
McCutchen activated from injured by Pirates, who plan to give Priester debut Monday
Andrew McCutchen was activated from the 10-day injured list by the Pittsburgh Pirates as pitching prospect Quinn Priester was added to the taxi squad ahead of his likely major league debut Monday.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Pirates -110, Guardians -110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates enter a matchup against the Cleveland Guardians as losers of four straight games.

Pittsburgh has a 41-53 record overall and a 22-25 record in home games. The Pirates are 31-4 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Cleveland has gone 22-26 on the road and 46-48 overall. The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .250.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Santana has 22 doubles, nine home runs and 45 RBI while hitting .232 for the Pirates. Jared Triolo is 12-for-37 with a double over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 14 home runs while slugging .494. Josh Naylor is 17-for-39 with three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .205 batting average, 5.31 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Guardians: 5-5, .276 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (ankle), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Hernandez: 15-Day IL (calf), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Shane Bieber: 15-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.