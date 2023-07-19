A group of tourists stand near a border station at Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Not long after this photo was taken, Travis King, a U.S. soldier, bolted across the border and became the first known American detained in the North in nearly five years. (AP Photo/Sarah Jane Leslie)
US soldier detained in North Korea
CORRECTS CITY AND LOCATION - Former President Donald Trump speaks to campaign volunteers at the Elks Lodge, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
DOJ investigation into 2020 election
CAPTION CORRECTION: CORRECTS HIGHEST RATING NUMBER. FILE - Mega Millions cards are displayed at the Fuel On Convenience store in Pittsburgh, Jan. 9, 2023. The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to an estimated $720 million after no winning ticket was sold Tuesday, July 18. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Friday, July 21, would be the fifth highest ever in Mega Millions history. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
No winner in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing
Australian Timothy Lyndsay Shaddock smiles as he speaks during a welcoming ceremony by Grupo Mar after being rescued from sea and arriving to port in Manzanillo, Mexico, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. After being adrift with his dog for three months, the pair were rescued by the Mexican tuna boat "Maria Delia," owned by Grupo Mar, from his incapacitated catamaran in the Pacific Ocean some 1,200 miles from land. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Adrift Australian man rescued
In this image from a video released on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 by Russian National Antiterrorism Committee, employees work at the damaged parts of an automobile link of the Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait not far from Kerch, Crimea. (Russian National Antiterrorism Committee via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war latest

Pirates host Cleveland Guardians, look to break home slide

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Cleveland Guardians (47-48, second in the AL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (41-54, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Aaron Civale (3-2, 2.65 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Pirates: Rich Hill (7-9, 4.85 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

Other news
Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor celebrates as he crosses home plate after hitting a two-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Yohan Ramirez during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Josh Naylor’s 2 home runs and 6 RBIs lead Guardians to 10-1 rout of Pirates and Mitch Keller
Josh Naylor homered twice, including a three-run shot that keyed a five-run first inning against All-Star Mitch Keller, and drove in six runs and the Cleveland Guardians rolled to a 10-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez, right, celebrates with Josh Naylor (22) as he crosses home plate after hitting a two-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Quinn Priester during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Monday, July 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Josh Naylor’s 3 RBIs lead Guardians over Pirates 11-0 to end 4-game skid
Josh Naylor had three RBIs with a home run and a double, helping the Cleveland Guardians rout the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-0 to end a four-game losing streak.
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Quinn Priester (64) walks from the bullpen after warming up with catcher Endy Rodriguez for their major league debuts in a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians in Pittsburgh, Monday, July 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Endy Rodríguez, Quinn Priester debut for Pirates, who step up youth movement
Endy Rodríguez, the No. 3 ranked prospect in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ system, was promoted from Triple-A Indianapolis.
San Francisco Giants' J.D. Davis, left, scores around a tag-attempt by Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jason Delay, second from right, the second of two runs driven in on a double by Michael Conforto off Pirates relief pitcher Yerry De Los Santos during the 10th inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Conforto, Bailey hit 10th-inning doubles and Giants beat Pirates 8-4 to win 5th straight
Michael Conforto and Patrick Bailey hit two-run doubles in a five-run 10th inning, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-4 to finish a three-game sweep and extend their winning streak to five.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -132, Pirates +111; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the Cleveland Guardians looking to end a seven-game home slide.

Pittsburgh is 22-26 in home games and 41-54 overall. The Pirates have an 18-6 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Cleveland has a 23-26 record on the road and a 47-48 record overall. The Guardians have a 23-13 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Santana has 22 doubles and nine home runs for the Pirates. Jared Triolo is 12-for-38 with a double over the past 10 games.

Josh Naylor leads the Guardians with a .314 batting average, and has 22 doubles, 15 home runs, 21 walks and 75 RBI. Steven Kwan is 13-for-43 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 1-9, .188 batting average, 5.62 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

Guardians: 5-5, .280 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (ankle), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Hernandez: 15-Day IL (calf), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Shane Bieber: 15-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.