Pirates host the Giants on 3-game home skid

By The Associated Press
 
San Francisco Giants (50-41, third in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (41-50, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Cobb (6-2, 2.91 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Pirates: Johan Oviedo (3-10, 4.75 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

Other news
San Francisco Giants' Luis Matos hits an RBI single off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Ryan Borucki during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 14, 2023. The Giants won 6-4. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Giants rookies key their 7th-inning rally in a 6-4 win over the Pirates
San Francisco rookies Patrick Bailey and Luis Matos hit RBI singles during a three-run rally in the seventh inning that sent the Giants past the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-4.
FILE - LSU's Paul Skenes pitches against Tennessee in a baseball game at the NCAA College World Series in Omaha, Neb., on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Skenes, a hard-throwing pitcher who struck out 209 batters in 122 innings for the Tigers, could be the first pick in Sunday night's Major League Baseball draft.(AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz, File)
Pittsburgh selects hard-throwing LSU pitcher Paul Skenes with top pick of amateur draft
The Pittsburgh Pirates have selected hard-throwing LSU right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes with the top pick in baseball’s amateur draft.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Ji Man Choi (91), of South Korea, celebrates his two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks as Pirates' Carlos Santana, left, walks behind during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Choi slugs 2-run homer as Pirates beat Diamondbacks 4-2 to end 4-game losing streak
Ji Man Choi hit a two-run homer, seven Pittsburgh pitchers combined on a four-hitter and the Pirates ended a four-game losing streak with a 4-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll, center right, celebrates with Ketel Marte (4), Jake McCarthy (31), Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (12), and Alek Thomas (5) after hitting a walkoff RBI single against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 10th inning during a baseball game, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Carroll drives in winning run in the 10th in the Diamondbacks’ 3-2 victory over the Pirates
Corbin Carroll singled with the bases loaded in the 10th inning and the NL West-leading Arizona Diamondbacks rallied to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Giants -153, Pirates +131; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates aim to end their three-game home losing streak with a win against the San Francisco Giants.

Pittsburgh is 22-22 at home and 41-50 overall. The Pirates have a 19-37 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

San Francisco is 24-19 in road games and 50-41 overall. The Giants are 27-7 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Saturday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Suwinski ranks second on the Pirates with 30 extra base hits (11 doubles and 19 home runs). Ji-Man Choi is 4-for-15 with a double, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LaMonte Wade Jr has nine home runs, 53 walks and 29 RBI while hitting .275 for the Giants. Wilmer Flores is 13-for-35 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .212 batting average, 5.33 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Giants: 5-5, .229 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Andrew McCutchen: 10-Day IL (elbow), Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (ankle), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Hernandez: 15-Day IL (calf), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (hand), Anthony DeSclafani: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Luke Jackson: 15-Day IL (back), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), John Brebbia: 15-Day IL (lat), Heliot Ramos: 60-Day IL (oblique), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.