Pirates take on the Tigers in first of 2-game series

By The Associated Press
 
Detroit Tigers (47-59, third in the AL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (47-58, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matt Manning (3-2, 4.10 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Pirates: Johan Oviedo (4-11, 4.60 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Pirates -119, Tigers -101; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates begin a two-game series at home against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday.

Pittsburgh is 47-58 overall and 25-27 in home games. The Pirates have a 25-14 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Detroit has a 47-59 record overall and a 25-29 record on the road. The Tigers have a 32-12 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 12 home runs, 32 walks and 49 RBI while hitting .258 for the Pirates. Jared Triolo is 8-for-37 with two RBI over the last 10 games.

Spencer Torkelson has 23 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs for the Tigers. Riley Greene is 14-for-40 with three doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .236 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Tigers: 3-7, .254 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Tucupita Marcano: 60-Day IL (knee), Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (ankle), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (leg), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.