Pirates look to keep home win streak going, host the Tigers

By The Associated Press
 
Detroit Tigers (47-60, third in the AL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (48-58, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (6-5, 2.95 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Pirates: Osvaldo Bido (2-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Tigers -123, Pirates +104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Detroit Tigers.

Pittsburgh is 48-58 overall and 26-27 at home. The Pirates have a 22-43 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Detroit has gone 25-30 on the road and 47-60 overall. The Tigers have a 32-12 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has a .258 batting average to lead the Pirates, and has 21 doubles, three triples and 12 home runs. Endy Rodriguez is 8-for-30 with a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Zach McKinstry has 14 doubles, two triples and seven home runs for the Tigers. Riley Greene is 14-for-41 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .234 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Tigers: 3-7, .250 batting average, 5.73 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Tucupita Marcano: 60-Day IL (knee), Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (ankle), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (leg), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.