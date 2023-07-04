FILE-New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in New York. Salaam, one of the exonerated “Central Park Five,” has won the Democratic primary, Wednesday, July 7, all but assuring him a seat on the New York City Council. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Pirates bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Dodgers

By The Associated Press
 
Pittsburgh Pirates (39-45, third in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (47-37, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Luis Ortiz (2-3, 4.11 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Dodgers: Emmet Sheehan (2-0, 2.65 ERA, .82 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -216, Pirates +179; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates aim to stop a three-game slide with a victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles has a 25-15 record at home and a 47-37 record overall. The Dodgers have gone 38-13 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Pittsburgh has a 39-45 record overall and a 17-24 record on the road. The Pirates are 18-5 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Smith has nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 41 RBI for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 11-for-32 with five doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Jack Suwinski ranks third on the Pirates with 26 extra base hits (nine doubles and 17 home runs). Carlos Santana is 14-for-40 with four doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .261 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Pirates: 5-5, .251 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (knee), Shelby Miller: 15-Day IL (neck), Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (oblique), Noah Syndergaard: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Pirates: Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (ankle), Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Hernandez: 15-Day IL (calf), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (forearm), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.