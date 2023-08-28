Royals play the Pirates in first of 3-game series

Pittsburgh Pirates (58-73, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (41-91, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Johan Oviedo (7-13, 4.46 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 129 strikeouts); Royals: Zack Greinke (1-12, 5.02 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Pirates -112, Royals -108; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday to start a three-game series.

Kansas City has gone 23-40 at home and 41-91 overall. Royals hitters are batting a collective .242, which ranks 10th in the AL.

Pittsburgh has a 58-73 record overall and a 26-37 record on the road. The Pirates have a 23-8 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Monday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. leads the Royals with 26 home runs while slugging .502. MJ Melendez is 11-for-39 with five doubles, a triple and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Andrew McCutchen has 17 doubles, 12 home runs and 39 RBI while hitting .252 for the Pirates. Ke’Bryan Hayes is 12-for-43 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 2-8, .215 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Pirates: 4-6, .231 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Royals: Brad Keller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Pratto: 10-Day IL (groin), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor)

Pirates: Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Henry Davis: 10-Day IL (hand), Carmen Mlodzinski: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tucupita Marcano: 60-Day IL (knee), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.