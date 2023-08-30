Royals bring 5-game losing streak into matchup with the Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates (60-73, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (41-93, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Andre Jackson (0-1, 4.91 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Royals: Angel Zerpa (1-2, 7.27 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Pirates -112, Royals -108; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals look to end a five-game slide when they play the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Kansas City has a 41-93 record overall and a 23-42 record at home. The Royals are 27-15 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Pittsburgh is 60-73 overall and 28-37 in road games. The Pirates have gone 24-8 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has a .276 batting average to lead the Royals, and has 24 doubles, eight triples and 26 home runs. MJ Melendez is 8-for-38 over the last 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 18 home runs, 40 walks and 64 RBI while hitting .263 for the Pirates. Ke’Bryan Hayes is 15-for-42 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 1-9, .192 batting average, 5.64 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Pirates: 5-5, .241 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Royals: Brad Keller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Pratto: 10-Day IL (groin), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor)

Pirates: Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Henry Davis: 10-Day IL (hand), Carmen Mlodzinski: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tucupita Marcano: 60-Day IL (knee), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.