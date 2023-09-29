Pirates take on the Marlins in first of 3-game series

Miami Marlins (82-76, third in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (75-84, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: No starters named

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Miami Marlins to begin a three-game series.

Pittsburgh is 75-84 overall and 38-40 at home. The Pirates have a 30-9 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Miami has an 82-76 record overall and a 36-41 record on the road. The Marlins are 52-8 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Friday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Marlins are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Suwinski has 20 doubles, two triples and 26 home runs for the Pirates. Bryan Reynolds is 7-for-40 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez has 30 doubles, three triples and 10 home runs for the Marlins. Jon Berti is 14-for-28 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .272 batting average, 6.30 ERA, outscored by four runs

Marlins: 6-4, .289 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Pirates: Bailey Falter: 15-Day IL (neck), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Andrew McCutchen: 60-Day IL (achilles), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tucupita Marcano: 60-Day IL (knee), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm)

Marlins: Luis Arraez: day-to-day (ankle), Eury Perez: 15-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Sandy Alcantara: 15-Day IL (forearm), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.