Brewers visit the Pirates to open 3-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (76-60, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (63-74, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (0-0); Pirates: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Milwaukee Brewers to start a three-game series.

Pittsburgh has a 63-74 record overall and a 32-36 record at home. The Pirates have gone 40-10 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Milwaukee has gone 36-32 in road games and 76-60 overall. The Brewers have a 49-18 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Monday is the 11th time these teams meet this season. The Brewers have a 7-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 28 doubles, five triples and 19 home runs while hitting .264 for the Pirates. Ke’Bryan Hayes is 14-for-42 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 22 home runs while slugging .394. William Contreras is 14-for-40 with four doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .227 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored by one run

Brewers: 7-3, .253 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Joshua Palacios: day-to-day (wrist), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Henry Davis: 10-Day IL (hand), Tucupita Marcano: 60-Day IL (knee), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm)

Brewers: Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jean Carlos Mejia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Perkins: 10-Day IL (oblique), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (lat), Julio Teheran: 15-Day IL (hip), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.