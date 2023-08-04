Brewers bring 1-0 series lead over Pirates into game 2

Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Trump indictment
FILE - Kathleen McElroy poses Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M University reached a $1 million settlement Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, with McElroy, a Black journalism professor, after botched attempts to hire her unraveled after pushback over her past work promoting diversity. (Meredith Seaver/College Station Eagle via AP, File)
Texas A&M reaches $1 million settlement with professor
FILE - Lizzo performs at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on May 27, 2023, in Napa, Calif. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo responds to accusations
FILE - Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18, 2023. Six former law enforcement officers in Mississippi have been charged with federal civil rights offenses against two Black men who were brutalized for more than an hour during a home raid before an officer allegedly shot one of the men in the mouth. The charges were unsealed Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, as the former officers, all of whom are white, appeared in federal court. (AP Photo/HG Biggs, File)
Ex-Mississippi officers plead guilty to racist assault
Picketers demonstrate outside Disney studios on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Burbank, Calif. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
SAG-AFTRA strike

Brewers bring 1-0 series lead over Pirates into game 2

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Pittsburgh Pirates (48-60, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (59-51, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Quinn Priester (2-1, 9.19 ERA, 1.72 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Brewers: Colin Rea (5-4, 4.76 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -167, Pirates +141; over/under is 9 runs

Other news
Milwaukee Brewers' Brice Turang hits a three-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Brice Turang, Sal Frelick hit 3-run homers in the Brewers’ 14-1 victory over the Pirates
FILE -Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Chicago. Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff appears on the verge of returning from the shoulder injury that has prevented the two-time All-Star from pitching in the majors since early April. (AP Photo/Quinn Harris, File)
Brewers hopeful that Brandon Woodruff can return from IL to start Sunday against Pirates
Detroit Tigers' Zack Short reacts after hitting a double against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
Short ties career-high with 3 RBIs, helping Tigers split 2-game series with 6-3 win over Pirates

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Pittsburgh Pirates, leading the series 1-0.

Milwaukee has gone 30-24 in home games and 59-51 overall. The Brewers have a 37-16 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Pittsburgh is 48-60 overall and 22-32 in road games. The Pirates are 21-6 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Friday’s game is the eighth time these teams match up this season. The Brewers have a 6-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has 16 home runs, 51 walks and 63 RBI while hitting .291 for the Brewers. William Contreras is 14-for-42 with six doubles, a home run and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 21 doubles, three triples and 12 home runs for the Pirates. Connor Joe is 8-for-32 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .260 batting average, 4.87 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Pirates: 5-5, .235 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Julio Teheran: 15-Day IL (hip), Justin Wilson: 15-Day IL (lat), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Rowdy Tellez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum)

Pirates: Tucupita Marcano: 60-Day IL (knee), Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (ankle), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.