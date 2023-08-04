Brewers bring 1-0 series lead over Pirates into game 2

Pittsburgh Pirates (48-60, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (59-51, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Quinn Priester (2-1, 9.19 ERA, 1.72 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Brewers: Colin Rea (5-4, 4.76 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -167, Pirates +141; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Pittsburgh Pirates, leading the series 1-0.

Milwaukee has gone 30-24 in home games and 59-51 overall. The Brewers have a 37-16 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Pittsburgh is 48-60 overall and 22-32 in road games. The Pirates are 21-6 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Friday’s game is the eighth time these teams match up this season. The Brewers have a 6-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has 16 home runs, 51 walks and 63 RBI while hitting .291 for the Brewers. William Contreras is 14-for-42 with six doubles, a home run and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 21 doubles, three triples and 12 home runs for the Pirates. Connor Joe is 8-for-32 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .260 batting average, 4.87 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Pirates: 5-5, .235 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Julio Teheran: 15-Day IL (hip), Justin Wilson: 15-Day IL (lat), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Rowdy Tellez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum)

Pirates: Tucupita Marcano: 60-Day IL (knee), Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (ankle), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.