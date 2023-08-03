FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., holds a news conference as the House prepares to leave for its August recess, at the Capitol in Washington, July 27, 2023. As the defeated former President Donald Trump prepares to appear Thursday on federal charges that he orchestrated an unprecedented effort to overturn President Joe Biden's 2020 election, he faces no such dire warnings or recriminations. It's a piercing silence from Republicans as Trump towers over the field of Republican contenders for the presidency. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Brewers host the Pirates in first of 4-game series

By The Associated Press
 
Pittsburgh Pirates (48-59, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (58-51, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (9-7, 3.97 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 145 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (3-3, 4.43 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -131, Pirates +111; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday to open a four-game series.

Milwaukee has gone 29-24 in home games and 58-51 overall. The Brewers are 39-7 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Pittsburgh is 48-59 overall and 22-31 in road games. The Pirates have a 21-6 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Thursday for the seventh time this season. The Brewers are up 5-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has 26 doubles, two triples and 16 home runs for the Brewers. William Contreras is 12-for-41 with five doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Jack Suwinski leads Pittsburgh with 21 home runs while slugging .491. Bryan Reynolds is 14-for-44 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 3-7, .239 batting average, 5.19 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Pirates: 6-4, .237 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Sal Frelick: day-to-day (undisclosed), Julio Teheran: 15-Day IL (hip), Justin Wilson: 15-Day IL (lat), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), Rowdy Tellez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum)

Pirates: Tucupita Marcano: 60-Day IL (knee), Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (ankle), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.