Brewers host the Pirates in first of 4-game series

Pittsburgh Pirates (48-59, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (58-51, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (9-7, 3.97 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 145 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (3-3, 4.43 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -131, Pirates +111; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday to open a four-game series.

Milwaukee has gone 29-24 in home games and 58-51 overall. The Brewers are 39-7 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Pittsburgh is 48-59 overall and 22-31 in road games. The Pirates have a 21-6 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Thursday for the seventh time this season. The Brewers are up 5-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has 26 doubles, two triples and 16 home runs for the Brewers. William Contreras is 12-for-41 with five doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Jack Suwinski leads Pittsburgh with 21 home runs while slugging .491. Bryan Reynolds is 14-for-44 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 3-7, .239 batting average, 5.19 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Pirates: 6-4, .237 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Sal Frelick: day-to-day (undisclosed), Julio Teheran: 15-Day IL (hip), Justin Wilson: 15-Day IL (lat), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), Rowdy Tellez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum)

Pirates: Tucupita Marcano: 60-Day IL (knee), Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (ankle), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

