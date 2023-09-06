Pirates square off against the Brewers with series tied 1-1

Milwaukee Brewers (77-61, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (64-75, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (11-8, 3.79 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 187 strikeouts); Pirates: Colin Selby (2-0, 5.79 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -184, Pirates +155; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Milwaukee Brewers are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh has gone 33-37 at home and 64-75 overall. The Pirates have gone 45-21 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Milwaukee is 77-61 overall and 37-33 on the road. The Brewers have a 27-13 record in games decided by one run.

The teams square off Wednesday for the 13th time this season. The Brewers are up 8-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ke’Bryan Hayes leads the Pirates with a .267 batting average, and has 22 doubles, seven triples, 12 home runs, 25 walks and 53 RBI. Liover Peguero is 11-for-36 with a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Christian Yelich has 30 doubles, two triples and 17 home runs for the Brewers. Mark Canha is 13-for-36 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .236 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored by three runs

Brewers: 6-4, .235 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Andrew McCutchen: day-to-day (achilles), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Henry Davis: 10-Day IL (hand), Tucupita Marcano: 60-Day IL (knee), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm)

Brewers: Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jean Carlos Mejia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Perkins: 10-Day IL (oblique), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (lat), Julio Teheran: 15-Day IL (hip), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.