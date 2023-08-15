Mets face the Pirates leading series 1-0

Pittsburgh Pirates (53-66, fourth in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (54-65, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Bailey Falter (0-7, 5.21 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Mets: David Peterson (3-7, 5.61 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mets -138, Pirates +117; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

New York is 30-27 at home and 54-65 overall. The Mets have a 40-7 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Pittsburgh has a 24-34 record in road games and a 53-66 record overall. The Pirates are 39-5 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Nimmo leads the Mets with a .261 batting average, and has 19 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs, 58 walks and 48 RBI. Francisco Lindor is 13-for-36 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 23 doubles, three triples and 17 home runs for the Pirates. Ke’Bryan Hayes is 12-for-38 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .228 batting average, 5.83 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Pirates: 4-6, .213 batting average, 4.79 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Mets: Josh Walker: 15-Day IL (oblique), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraines), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (leg), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Pirates: Carmen Mlodzinski: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 15-Day IL (back), Tucupita Marcano: 60-Day IL (knee), Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (ankle), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.