Yankees meet the Pirates with 1-0 series lead

New York Yankees (75-73, fourth in the AL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (69-79, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Luke Weaver (2-5, 6.77 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 93 strikeouts); Pirates: Luis L. Ortiz (4-4, 4.66 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Pirates -112, Yankees -108; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh has a 69-79 record overall and a 37-39 record in home games. The Pirates have a 35-55 record in games when they have given up a home run.

New York is 75-73 overall and 36-37 in road games. Yankees hitters have a collective .397 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the AL.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 31 doubles, five triples and 21 home runs for the Pirates. Ke’Bryan Hayes is 13-for-40 with three doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Gleyber Torres has 25 doubles, two triples and 25 home runs while hitting .271 for the Yankees. Jasson Dominguez is 8-for-31 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .260 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Yankees: 6-4, .205 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Andrew McCutchen: 10-Day IL (achilles), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tucupita Marcano: 60-Day IL (knee), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm)

Yankees: Anthony Misiewicz: day-to-day (head), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rizzo: 60-Day IL (concussion), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (side), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (groin), Billy McKinney: 10-Day IL (back), Jose Trevino: 60-Day IL (wrist), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.