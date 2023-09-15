Pirates host the Yankees to begin 3-game series

New York Yankees (74-73, fifth in the AL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (69-78, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (13-4, 2.79 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 204 strikeouts); Pirates: Johan Oviedo (8-14, 4.34 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 140 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -165, Pirates +140; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the New York Yankees to start a three-game series.

Pittsburgh has gone 37-38 at home and 69-78 overall. The Pirates are 51-6 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

New York has a 74-73 record overall and a 35-37 record in road games. The Yankees have a 31-10 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Suwinski ranks second on the Pirates with 46 extra base hits (20 doubles, a triple and 25 home runs). Bryan Reynolds is 14-for-38 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Gleyber Torres has 25 home runs, 57 walks and 65 RBI while hitting .272 for the Yankees. Oswald Peraza is 15-for-40 with five doubles, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .258 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by three runs

Yankees: 6-4, .196 batting average, 4.16 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Andrew McCutchen: 10-Day IL (achilles), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Henry Davis: 10-Day IL (hand), Tucupita Marcano: 60-Day IL (knee), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm)

Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rizzo: 60-Day IL (concussion), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (side), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (groin), Billy McKinney: 10-Day IL (back), Jose Trevino: 60-Day IL (wrist), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.