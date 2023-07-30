Pirates and Phillies meet in series rubber match

Philadelphia Phillies (56-48, second in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (46-58, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (0-3, 2.98 ERA, .97 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Pirates: Rich Hill (7-10, 4.89 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -149, Pirates +127; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates and Philadelphia Phillies play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Pittsburgh has a 46-58 record overall and a 24-27 record at home. The Pirates have gone 32-13 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Philadelphia is 56-48 overall and 28-28 on the road. The Phillies have gone 34-7 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 11 home runs, 32 walks and 47 RBI while hitting .255 for the Pirates. Ji-Man Choi is 8-for-28 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Bryson Stott has 20 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 37 RBI for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 9-for-40 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .226 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Phillies: 4-6, .208 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Tucupita Marcano: 60-Day IL (knee), Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (ankle), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.