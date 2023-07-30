Investigators examine a damaged skyscraper in the "Moscow City" business district after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, early Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo)
Drone attack on Moscow
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell addresses health concerns
Colombia's Linda Caicedo celebrates after scoring her side's opening goal during the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between Germany and Colombia at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Women’s World Cup updates
FILE - Gantry cranes sit idle as a container ship is docked at port during a work stoppage, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Port workers in British Columbia have rejected a mediated contract offer meant to end a labor dispute that stopped goods from moving in and out of harbors, including at Canada’s busiest port in Vancouver.(Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Canadian port workers reject labor deal
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Pirates and Phillies meet in series rubber match

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Philadelphia Phillies (56-48, second in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (46-58, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (0-3, 2.98 ERA, .97 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Pirates: Rich Hill (7-10, 4.89 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -149, Pirates +127; over/under is 9 runs

Other news
Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Johan Rojas dives to pull in a line drive by Pittsburgh Pirates' Andrew McCutchen during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
Rookies Endy Rodriguez and Liover Peguero lift Pirates to 7-6 win over Phillies
FILE - Pittsburgh Pirates' Carlos Santana celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Monday, July 24, 2023, in San Diego. Carlos Santana is heading to Milwaukee. The Brewers are acquiring the veteran first baseman/designated hitter from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for minor leaguer Jhonny Severino, a source tells The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Carlos Santana added to Brewers’ active roster, expected to make debut vs. Braves
FILE - Pittsburgh Pirates' Carlos Santana celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Monday, July 24, 2023, in San Diego. Carlos Santana is heading to Milwaukee. The Brewers are acquiring the veteran first baseman/designated hitter from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for minor leaguer Jhonny Severino, a source tells The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Pittsburgh Pirates send 1B Carlos Santana to the Brewers

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates and Philadelphia Phillies play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Pittsburgh has a 46-58 record overall and a 24-27 record at home. The Pirates have gone 32-13 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Philadelphia is 56-48 overall and 28-28 on the road. The Phillies have gone 34-7 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 11 home runs, 32 walks and 47 RBI while hitting .255 for the Pirates. Ji-Man Choi is 8-for-28 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Bryson Stott has 20 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 37 RBI for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 9-for-40 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .226 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Phillies: 4-6, .208 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Tucupita Marcano: 60-Day IL (knee), Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (ankle), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.