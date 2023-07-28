Pirates take on the Phillies in first of 3-game series

Philadelphia Phillies (55-47, second in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (45-57, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (7-5, 3.80 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 134 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (9-6, 4.01 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 137 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -157, Pirates +135; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday to open a three-game series.

Pittsburgh is 45-57 overall and 23-26 in home games. The Pirates have a 34-4 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Philadelphia is 55-47 overall and 27-27 in road games. The Phillies have gone 17-9 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew McCutchen has 12 doubles, 10 home runs and 28 RBI while hitting .265 for the Pirates. Jared Triolo is 9-for-38 over the last 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has 12 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 62 RBI while hitting .182 for the Phillies. Brandon Marsh is 11-for-32 with two doubles and two triples over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .214 batting average, 6.03 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Phillies: 5-5, .222 batting average, 3.42 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Pirates: Tucupita Marcano: 60-Day IL (knee), Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (ankle), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.