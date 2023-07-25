Pirates play the Padres leading series 1-0

Pittsburgh Pirates (44-56, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (48-53, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Rich Hill (7-9, 4.92 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 94 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (6-8, 2.75 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 143 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -278, Pirates +228; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates meet the San Diego Padres with a 1-0 series lead.

San Diego is 25-24 in home games and 48-53 overall. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.84 ERA, which ranks seventh in MLB play.

Pittsburgh is 21-30 on the road and 44-56 overall. The Pirates have a 33-4 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams match up Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Pirates are up 4-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 24 doubles and 19 home runs for the Padres. Ha-Seong Kim is 14-for-38 with two doubles, four home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Jack Suwinski is second on the Pirates with 34 extra base hits (13 doubles and 21 home runs). Henry Davis is 12-for-36 with two doubles, three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .231 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Pirates: 3-7, .233 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Alek Jacob: 15-Day IL (july), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Carlton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Preston Tucker: 10-Day IL (foot), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Pirates: Tucupita Marcano: day-to-day (knee), Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (ankle), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.