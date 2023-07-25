FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
Pirates play the Padres leading series 1-0

By The Associated Press
 
Pittsburgh Pirates (44-56, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (48-53, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Rich Hill (7-9, 4.92 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 94 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (6-8, 2.75 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 143 strikeouts)

Other news
Pittsburgh Pirates' Carlos Santana celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Monday, July 24, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Carlos Santana slugs a pair of 2-run HRs, Pirates go deep 4 times in an 8-4 win over Padres
Carlos Santana hit a pair of two-run homers and the Pittsburgh Pirates went deep four times in an 8-4 win over the San Diego Padres on Monday night.
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani follows through as he hits a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Shohei Ohtani homers in last home game before trade deadline as the Angels beat the Pirates 7-5
Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 36th homer in the two-way superstar’s final home game before the trade deadline, and the Los Angeles Angels wrapped up a strong homestand with a 7-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Endy Rodriguez is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Endy Rodríguez hits his 1st major league home run to help the Pirates beat the Angels 3-0
Endy Rodríguez hit his first major league homer, five Pittsburgh pitchers combined on a five-hitter and the Pirates defeated the Los Angeles Angels 3-0 to snap their four-game winning streak.
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Shohei Ohtani allows 4 homers for the first time, still gets the victory in Angels’ 8-5 win
Shohei Ohtani allowed four homers for the first time in his major league career while pitching six-hit ball into the seventh inning and earning the mound victory in the Los Angeles Angels’ 8-5 win over Pittsburgh.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -278, Pirates +228; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates meet the San Diego Padres with a 1-0 series lead.

San Diego is 25-24 in home games and 48-53 overall. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.84 ERA, which ranks seventh in MLB play.

Pittsburgh is 21-30 on the road and 44-56 overall. The Pirates have a 33-4 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams match up Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Pirates are up 4-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 24 doubles and 19 home runs for the Padres. Ha-Seong Kim is 14-for-38 with two doubles, four home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Jack Suwinski is second on the Pirates with 34 extra base hits (13 doubles and 21 home runs). Henry Davis is 12-for-36 with two doubles, three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .231 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Pirates: 3-7, .233 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Alek Jacob: 15-Day IL (july), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Carlton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Preston Tucker: 10-Day IL (foot), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Pirates: Tucupita Marcano: day-to-day (knee), Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (ankle), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.