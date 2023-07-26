FILE - Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract extension that will pay him up to $304 million, his agent said on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Jaylen Brown agrees to historic NBA deal
FILE - President Joe Biden's dog Commander looks out from the balcony during a pardoning ceremony for the national Thanksgiving turkeys at the White House in Washington, Nov. 21, 2022. Secret Service records show that President Joe Biden's dog Commander has bitten its officers stationed at the White House 10 times between October 2022 and January. At least one biting incident required a trip to the hospital for the injured officer. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Biden’s dog bit Secret Service officers
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Bronny James stable after cardiac arrest
This photo provided by Peter Kiley shows a small funnel cloud over the U.S. Capitol dome on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 in Washington. (Peter Kiley via AP)
Funnel cloud over Capitol goes viral photo
Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa (5) defends against Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Messi shines again

Padres and Pirates meet, winner secures 3-game series

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Pittsburgh Pirates (44-57, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (49-53, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Johan Oviedo (3-11, 4.77 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Padres: Seth Lugo (4-4, 3.72 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

Other news
San Diego Padres' Juan Soto, left, celebrates with Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) and Trent Grisham after the team's win over the Pittsburgh Pirates in a baseball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
Machado, Soto and Sánchez homer to help the Padres beat the Pirates 5-1
Manny Machado, Juan Soto and Gary Sánchez homered to help the San Diego Padres beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 on Tuesday night.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Carlos Santana celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Monday, July 24, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Carlos Santana slugs a pair of 2-run HRs, Pirates go deep 4 times in an 8-4 win over Padres
Carlos Santana hit a pair of two-run homers and the Pittsburgh Pirates went deep four times in an 8-4 win over the San Diego Padres on Monday night.
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani follows through as he hits a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Shohei Ohtani homers in last home game before trade deadline as the Angels beat the Pirates 7-5
Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 36th homer in the two-way superstar’s final home game before the trade deadline, and the Los Angeles Angels wrapped up a strong homestand with a 7-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Endy Rodriguez is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Endy Rodríguez hits his 1st major league home run to help the Pirates beat the Angels 3-0
Endy Rodríguez hit his first major league homer, five Pittsburgh pitchers combined on a five-hitter and the Pirates defeated the Los Angeles Angels 3-0 to snap their four-game winning streak.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -209, Pirates +173; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the San Diego Padres and the Pittsburgh Pirates are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

San Diego has a 26-24 record at home and a 49-53 record overall. The Padres have hit 131 total home runs to rank fourth in the NL.

Pittsburgh has a 44-57 record overall and a 21-31 record in road games. The Pirates have a 19-6 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Pirates hold a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 24 doubles and 20 home runs for the Padres. Ha-Seong Kim is 13-for-38 with two doubles, four home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Carlos Santana has 25 doubles and 11 home runs for the Pirates. Henry Davis is 11-for-37 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .237 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Pirates: 3-7, .219 batting average, 6.03 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Alek Jacob: 15-Day IL (july), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Carlton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Preston Tucker: 10-Day IL (foot), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Pirates: Tucupita Marcano: 60-Day IL (knee), Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (ankle), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.