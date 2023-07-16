A crime laboratory officer removes a box of items as law enforcement searches the home of Rex Heuermann, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. Heuermann, a Long Island architect, was charged Friday, July 14, with murder in the deaths of three of the 11 victims in a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
Gilgo Beach murders
FILE - The Tesla Cybertruck is unveiled at Tesla's design studio Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Hawthorne, Calif. On Saturday, July 15, 2023, Tesla said its first production Cybertruck electric pickup has rolled off the assembly line in Texas, nearly two years behind the original schedule. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)
Tesla’s 1st electric pickup
FILE - Jane Birkin poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Jane By Charlotte' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, July 8, 2021. France's Culture Ministry and French media say singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at age 76. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Jane Birkin dies at age 76
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The Mega Millions jackpot has grown again, to at least an estimated $640 million, after there was no winner Friday night, July 14. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640 million
FILE - A United Airlines jetliner soars past an MLS soccer match July 8, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. United Airlines and the union representing its pilots said Saturday, July 15, 2023, they reached agreement on a contract that will raise pilot pay by up to 40% over four years. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
United pilots score raises

Pirates take home losing streak into matchup with the Giants

By The Associated Press
 
Share

San Francisco Giants (51-41, third in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (41-51, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 12:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Wood (4-3, 4.68 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Pirates: Osvaldo Bido (1-1, 4.44 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

Other news
San Francisco Giants' Michael Conforto celebrates as he stands on second base after driving in two runs with a single off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher David Bednar in the eighth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Michael Conforto hits tiebreaking RBI single in 8th as Giants beat Pirates for 4th straight win
Michael Conforto’s tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning lifted the San Francisco Giants to a 3-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night, extending their winning streak to four games.
San Francisco Giants' Luis Matos hits an RBI single off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Ryan Borucki during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 14, 2023. The Giants won 6-4. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Giants rookies key their 7th-inning rally in a 6-4 win over the Pirates
San Francisco rookies Patrick Bailey and Luis Matos hit RBI singles during a three-run rally in the seventh inning that sent the Giants past the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-4.
FILE - LSU's Paul Skenes pitches against Tennessee in a baseball game at the NCAA College World Series in Omaha, Neb., on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Skenes, a hard-throwing pitcher who struck out 209 batters in 122 innings for the Tigers, could be the first pick in Sunday night's Major League Baseball draft.(AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz, File)
Pittsburgh selects hard-throwing LSU pitcher Paul Skenes with top pick of amateur draft
The Pittsburgh Pirates have selected hard-throwing LSU right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes with the top pick in baseball’s amateur draft.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Ji Man Choi (91), of South Korea, celebrates his two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks as Pirates' Carlos Santana, left, walks behind during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Choi slugs 2-run homer as Pirates beat Diamondbacks 4-2 to end 4-game losing streak
Ji Man Choi hit a two-run homer, seven Pittsburgh pitchers combined on a four-hitter and the Pirates ended a four-game losing streak with a 4-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Giants -147, Pirates +124; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates take on the San Francisco Giants looking to stop a four-game home losing streak.

Pittsburgh has a 22-23 record at home and a 41-51 record overall. The Pirates have a 19-38 record in games when they have given up a home run.

San Francisco has a 25-19 record in road games and a 51-41 record overall. Giants pitchers have a collective 3.92 ERA, which ranks third in the NL.

Sunday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Giants are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 21 doubles, three triples and nine home runs while hitting .262 for the Pirates. Jack Suwinski is 7-for-33 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Michael Conforto leads the Giants with 13 home runs while slugging .417. Wilmer Flores is 13-for-36 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .213 batting average, 4.39 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Giants: 5-5, .217 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Andrew McCutchen: 10-Day IL (elbow), Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (ankle), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Hernandez: 15-Day IL (calf), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (hand), Anthony DeSclafani: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Luke Jackson: 15-Day IL (back), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), John Brebbia: 15-Day IL (lat), Heliot Ramos: 60-Day IL (oblique), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.