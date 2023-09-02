Pirates bring win streak into game against the Cardinals

Pittsburgh Pirates (62-73, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (58-77, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Thomas Hatch (1-1, 3.20 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Cardinals: Drew Rom (0-2, 8.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cardinals -185, Pirates +158; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates will attempt to build upon a four-game win streak with a victory against the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis has a 30-39 record at home and a 58-77 record overall. The Cardinals have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .426.

Pittsburgh is 62-73 overall and 30-37 on the road. Pirates pitchers have a collective 4.49 ERA, which ranks 10th in the NL.

Saturday’s game is the 12th time these teams match up this season. The Pirates are up 8-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with a .276 batting average, and has 26 doubles, 22 home runs, 70 walks and 70 RBI. Jordan Walker is 12-for-34 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 28 doubles, five triples and 19 home runs for the Pirates. Ke’Bryan Hayes is 14-for-42 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, .195 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

Pirates: 6-4, .226 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Cardinals: Brendan Donovan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Guillermo Zuniga: 15-Day IL (forearm), Matthew Liberatore: 15-Day IL (back), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (lat), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Pirates: Joshua Palacios: day-to-day (wrist), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Henry Davis: 10-Day IL (hand), Tucupita Marcano: 60-Day IL (knee), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.