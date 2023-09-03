Pirates try to extend road win streak in matchup with the Cardinals

Pittsburgh Pirates (63-73, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (58-78, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Johan Oviedo (8-13, 4.20 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 134 strikeouts); Cardinals: Zack Thompson (3-5, 3.92 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Pirates -120, Cardinals +100; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates will try to keep a five-game road win streak going when they visit the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis is 58-78 overall and 30-40 in home games. The Cardinals are 36-14 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Pittsburgh is 63-73 overall and 31-37 in road games. The Pirates have a 25-8 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Sunday is the 13th meeting between these teams this season. The Pirates have a 9-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Edman has 21 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 41 RBI for the Cardinals. Willson Contreras is 7-for-36 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 28 doubles, five triples and 19 home runs while hitting .265 for the Pirates. Ke’Bryan Hayes is 14-for-43 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, .202 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Pirates: 6-4, .231 batting average, 4.01 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Cardinals: Guillermo Zuniga: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brendan Donovan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matthew Liberatore: 15-Day IL (back), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (lat), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Pirates: Joshua Palacios: day-to-day (wrist), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Henry Davis: 10-Day IL (hand), Tucupita Marcano: 60-Day IL (knee), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.