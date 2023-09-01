Walker leads Cardinals against the Pirates following 4-hit performance

Pittsburgh Pirates (61-73, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (58-76, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (11-8, 4.01 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 179 strikeouts); Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (5-1, 4.41 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals play the Pittsburgh Pirates after Jordan Walker’s four-hit game on Wednesday.

St. Louis has a 30-38 record at home and a 58-76 record overall. The Cardinals are third in the NL with 181 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Pittsburgh has a 61-73 record overall and a 29-37 record on the road. The Pirates have a 25-8 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Friday is the 11th time these teams square off this season. The Pirates have a 7-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has 26 doubles, 22 home runs and 69 RBI while hitting .278 for the Cardinals. Walker is 11-for-33 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Andrew McCutchen has 17 doubles and 12 home runs for the Pirates. Ke’Bryan Hayes is 15-for-42 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .219 batting average, 5.86 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Pirates: 6-4, .251 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Tyler O’Neill: day-to-day (knee), Guillermo Zuniga: 15-Day IL (forearm), Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (abdomen), Matthew Liberatore: 15-Day IL (back), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (lat), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brendan Donovan: 10-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Helsley: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Pirates: Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Henry Davis: 10-Day IL (hand), Carmen Mlodzinski: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tucupita Marcano: 60-Day IL (knee), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

