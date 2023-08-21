Cardinals visit the Pirates to begin 3-game series

St. Louis Cardinals (55-70, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (55-69, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Drew Rom (0-0); Pirates: Bailey Falter (0-7, 4.86 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cardinals -157, Pirates +133; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates begin a three-game series at home against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday.

Pittsburgh has gone 29-32 in home games and 55-69 overall. The Pirates are 40-5 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

St. Louis is 55-70 overall and 27-33 in road games. The Cardinals have the fourth-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .332.

Monday’s game is the eighth time these teams match up this season. The Pirates are ahead 5-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ke’Bryan Hayes has 19 doubles, six triples, eight home runs and 45 RBI for the Pirates. Bryan Reynolds is 13-for-45 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has 25 doubles, 20 home runs and 65 RBI while hitting .277 for the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado is 13-for-41 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .209 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .270 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Angel Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Colin Holderman: day-to-day (arm), Carmen Mlodzinski: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tucupita Marcano: 60-Day IL (knee), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (lower abdomen), Nolan Gorman: 10-Day IL (back), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (lat), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brendan Donovan: 10-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Helsley: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.