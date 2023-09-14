Pirates meet the Nationals with 2-1 series lead

Washington Nationals (65-81, fifth in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (68-78, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Josiah Gray (7-11, 4.13 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 122 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (11-9, 4.23 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 191 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Pirates -164, Nationals +140; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Washington Nationals, leading the series 2-1.

Pittsburgh is 68-78 overall and 36-38 at home. The Pirates have a 44-10 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Washington is 65-81 overall and 34-38 on the road. The Nationals have a 24-14 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Thursday is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The Pirates hold a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has a .272 batting average to lead the Pirates, and has 31 doubles, five triples and 21 home runs. Ke’Bryan Hayes is 11-for-39 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Lane Thomas leads Washington with 24 home runs while slugging .476. C.J. Abrams is 8-for-36 with four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .263 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Nationals: 3-7, .243 batting average, 6.20 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Andrew McCutchen: 10-Day IL (achilles), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Henry Davis: 10-Day IL (hand), Tucupita Marcano: 60-Day IL (knee), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm)

Nationals: MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (finger), Riley Adams: 10-Day IL (wrist), Carl Edwards Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Stone Garrett: 60-Day IL (leg), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.