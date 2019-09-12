Plenty of NBA talent left among 4 World Cup semifinalists

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Plenty of NBA talent left among 4 World Cup semifinalists

By STEPHEN WADE
 
Share

BEIJING (AP) — There’s plenty of NBA talent left among the World Cup semifinalists, even if that foursome does not include the United States.

Spain, France and Australia are stocked with 13 current NBA players. Only Argentina doesn’t have one, although its key player is Luis Scola, who had a decade-long career there before taking his game to China.

“I think we should enjoy all the NBA players who are still here and try to compete with them,” Willy Hernangomez, the 6-foot-10 (2.09-meter) center for Spain and the Charlotte Hornets, told The Associated Press.

Spain faces Australia on Friday, and France plays Argentina in the other semifinal game at the venue built for the 2008 Beijing Olympics. The final and third-place games will be Sunday in the same arena.

Other news
FILE - Joseph Eaton, the suspect in a shooting spree, enters the court for his arraignment in West Bath, Maine, April 20, 2023. Eaton was arraigned on numerous charges including four counts of murder on Friday, July 28, in West Bath. Eaton is charged with killing his parents and their friends in April in Bowdoin, Maine, and also faces attempted murder charges for firing at cars on I-295 in Yarmouth, Maine. (Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Press Herald via AP, File)
Attorneys preserve the right to invoke insanity in shootings that killed 4 in Maine
FILE - The Pac-12 logo is shown at Sun Devil Stadium during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Arizona State and Kent State in Tempe, Ariz., Aug. 29, 2019. Colorado is leaving the Pac-12 to return to the conference the Buffaloes jilted a dozen years ago, and the Big 12 celebrated the reunion with a two-word statement released through Commissioner Brett Yomark: “They’re back.” (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)
Beleaguered Pac-12 says it will pursue expansion with Colorado, USC and UCLA all leaving next year
FILE - This Sept. 22, 2019 file photo shows a view of the stage at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards has been postponed due the the ongoing actors and writers strikes that essentially shut down Hollywood. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
The Emmy Awards are postponed due to the Hollywood actors and writers strike, source says

“Obviously right now without the USA, without Serbia — there are still many NBA players from France, from Australia, and Spain,” Hernangomez said. “The talent is there. Not just in the NBA but around the world.”

How’s this for a brief Who’s Who of NBA players in the semifinals?

France is led by dominating center Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz and Evan Fournier of the Orlando Magic, who scored 22 in ousting the United States in the quarterfinals. Gobert had 21.

Patty Mills of the San Antonio Spurs has been lights-out for Australia. Spain is loaded with Ricky Rubio of the Phoenix Suns, Marc Gasol of the Toronto Raptors and the Hernangomez brothers — Willy and Juancho.

As has been well documented, many high-profile American players decided not to play in the World Cup, which was not the case for other top tournament teams. World basketball is catching up with the Americans, and less than the best is no longer good enough.

“Everybody’s got the same chance to win (in the semifinals)” Hernangomez said. “Obviously without those two big teams — the USA and Serbia — everybody’s got a better chance.”

Spain captain Rudy Fernandez, who played it the NBA with Portland and Denver, urged fans not to dwell on the missing Americans.

“We don’t have to think about the teams that are not here,” Fernandez said. “Those that are here have shown they are among the best four teams in the world. Not everybody can say that. At no moment when the tournament began did we think we’d be in this situation.”

Or, as Spain coach Sergio Scariolo put it: “It doesn’t happen every time that the teams picked to the No. 1 and No. 2 are out of the semifinals. But the four teams that are here deserve it.”

Security has been tight throughout the tournament with police and scanning equipment deployed at the official tournament hotels, attributed partly to the large military parade on Oct. 1 to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Stephen Wade on Twitter: http://twitter.com/StephenWadeAP