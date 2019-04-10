FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Police: New Mexico man hid stolen diamond in anus

 
Share

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man is facing charges after police say he tried to hide nearly four dozen stolen diamonds in his anus.

A criminal complained filed in Albuquerque’s Metropolitan Court says an officer cracked the case after seeing Eusebio Padilla remove “a baggy” from his rear end during a traffic stop on Sunday.

Court documents say Officer Daniel DeGraff found 44 small diamonds in the baggy and Padilla admitted precious stones were likely stolen.

DeGraff wrote he initially stopped the 23-year-old Padilla in Albuquerque for riding a motorcycle without a license plate.

Padilla told DeGraff that he got the diamonds from his uncle and he was looking to trade them for drugs.

Padilla was charged with tampering with evidence and receiving stolen property. It was not known if he had an attorney.