Port Adelaide maintains Aussie Rules lead

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Port Adelaide overcame a slow start to dominate St. Kilda and increase its first-place lead in the Australian Football League to eight points with a 19.15 (129) to 9.5 (59) win over the Saints.

Forward Jarryd Roughhead kicked eight goals — four in the second quarter — as defending champions Hawthorn remained in second place with a 19.9 (123) to 12.7 (79) win over the West Coast Eagles.

Joel Selwood’s goal with two minutes left gave Geelong a five-point win over Carlton, moving the Cats into third place, level on points with Hawthorn but with an inferior goal differential.

The Cats kicked the last two goals for a 16.11 (107) to 15.12 (102) win.