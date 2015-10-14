Portland St gives coach Bruce Barnum 5-year deal

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland State’s Bruce Barnum, a first-time head coach whose Vikings opened the season with their first-ever victory over a Pac-12 team, has been given a five-year contract, the school announced Wednesday.

Barnum had been the Vikings’ offensive coordinator but he was elevated last year when the Portland State dismissed Nigel Burton after five seasons. Barnum was given a one-year contract, largely seen as a try-out for the top job.

Portland State opened the season with a 24-17 upset of Washington State on Sept. 5, a first for the Vikings. Portland State has gone on to compile a 4-1 record.

Athletic director Mark Rountree said in announcing the contract that, “Coach Barnum has proven he can lead our team to compete at the highest levels.”