Powerball
Dick Butkus
Europa League
Russia-Ukraine war
‘Nones’ on the rise

CF Montreal takes home draw streak into matchup with the Portland Timbers

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Portland Timbers (11-11-10, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. CF Montreal (11-16-5, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Montreal +117, Portland +208, Draw +258; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: CF Montreal hosts the Portland Timbers after playing to a draw in three home games in a row.

Other news
LA Galaxy defender Raheem Edwards, left, and Portland Timbers midfielder Santiago Moreno vie for the ball in the air during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
Mora’s second-half goal lifts Timbers to 3-3 draw with Galaxy
Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei (24) can't block a Portland Timbers shot as he trips over midfielder Alex Roldan, below, but it's cleared by another Sounders player during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Timbers rally from two goals down for 2-2 draw with Sounders
Portland Timbers fans celebrate after a goal by midfielder Santiago Moreno (31) against Real Salt Lake during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Portland, Ore. (Sean Meagher/The Oregonian via AP)
Moreno sparks Timbers to 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake

Montreal is 9-4-3 at home. Montreal is 3-0-0 when it scores three or more goals.

The Timbers are 2-7-7 in road games. The Timbers are ninth in the Western Conference with 132 shots on goal, averaging 4.1 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chinonso Offor has scored four goals for Montreal. Kwadwo Opoku has three goals over the past 10 games.

Evander has scored nine goals and added three assists for the Timbers. Dairon Asprilla has three goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Montreal: 3-4-3, averaging 1.1 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Timbers: 6-2-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.0 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Jules-Anthony Vilsaint (injured), Robert Thorkelsson (injured), Aaron Herrera (injured).

Timbers: David Ayala (injured), Eryk Williamson (injured), Evander (injured), Jaroslaw Niezgoda (injured), Yimmi Chara (injured), Aljaz Ivacic (injured), Diego Chara (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.