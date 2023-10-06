CF Montreal takes home draw streak into matchup with the Portland Timbers

Portland Timbers (11-11-10, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. CF Montreal (11-16-5, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Montreal +117, Portland +208, Draw +258; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: CF Montreal hosts the Portland Timbers after playing to a draw in three home games in a row.

Montreal is 9-4-3 at home. Montreal is 3-0-0 when it scores three or more goals.

The Timbers are 2-7-7 in road games. The Timbers are ninth in the Western Conference with 132 shots on goal, averaging 4.1 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chinonso Offor has scored four goals for Montreal. Kwadwo Opoku has three goals over the past 10 games.

Evander has scored nine goals and added three assists for the Timbers. Dairon Asprilla has three goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Montreal: 3-4-3, averaging 1.1 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Timbers: 6-2-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.0 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Jules-Anthony Vilsaint (injured), Robert Thorkelsson (injured), Aaron Herrera (injured).

Timbers: David Ayala (injured), Eryk Williamson (injured), Evander (injured), Jaroslaw Niezgoda (injured), Yimmi Chara (injured), Aljaz Ivacic (injured), Diego Chara (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.